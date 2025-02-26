Prajakta Koli ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal, netizens await Rohit Saraf’s ‘Channa Mereya’ moment

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as actor and YouTuber Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal. Netizens, in awe of the couple who had dated for over 13 years before marrying on Tuesday, deemed the duo the “most beautiful couple on earth”.

However, social media users missed Prajakta's ‘Mismatched’ co-star Rohit Saraf at her wedding and wished he had a ‘Channa Mereya’ moment.

Fans love Prajakta and Rohit's on-screen relationship and often refer to the two as ‘DimpShi’, referring to Dimple and Rishi – their characters in Mismatched.

Advertisement

Here's how social media users reacted: “It’s a shame that we will never get to see Rohit Saraf dancing on channa mereya or jogi mahi on her wedding,” a user said, referring to Bollywood songs heartbroken lovers sing at the wedding of their loves.

“But oh my god i remember watching her youtube videos and now prajakta koli is a married woman how insane it is!! love really can be so beautiful sometimes. them so cute,” the user added.

“Rohit Saraf koi baat nhi bhai, tu cold coffee pee, hum ladhkey hain humarey saath esa hi hota hai, stay strong,” added another user in what seemed like a consolation message to Prajakta's co-star.

“The most beautiful couple on earth,” a user said.

Advertisement

“Jo bhi keh lo prajakta koli's wedding got me thinking how beautiful it would be marry someone after knowing for a decade. 13 years is so impressive,” a user said highlighting the long relationship of the two.

Also Read | Prajakta Koli marries beau Vrishank Khanal. See FIRST pictures

“If your love doesn't look like this, then you're doing something wrong,” said a user.

“The most beautiful couple on earth,” another user said.

“Seeing people marrying the love of their lives is the best feeling ever,” a fan said.

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam commented on Prajakta Koli's wedding post and said, “Sundar-est couple!”

Celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, singer B Praak and other content creators congratulated the couple.

Prajakta Koli's wedding The wedding ceremony of Prajakta, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', was held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, and was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends.

Advertisement