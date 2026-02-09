Prakash Raj breaks silence on rumours of exiting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: ‘Some nonsense…'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, hit headlines once again over its alleged casting change. After Deepika Padukone's exit from the film, rumours claimed that actor Prakash Raj walked out of the project. Reportedly, he had a creative difference with the director.

Reports claimed that Prakash Raj wasn’t happy with the execution of a scene from the film. It added that he, too, wasn't happy with the script while the shoot was underway. However, Prakash Raj quashed all speculation.

Prakash Raj reacts to rumours He told Hindustan Times, “Some nonsense speculations these are. I am not aware of it,” and confirmed that he is a part of the film.

Spirit stars Prabhas in the lead.

Spirit controversy Last year, Deepika Padukone left the film over an 8-hour work demand to spend more time with her daughter Dua. Reportedly, she also hiked her fees, demanded a share in the film’s profits, and requested not to deliver her dialogues in Telugu – all of which did not sit well with the filmmaker, allegedly. Later, Triptii Dimri was added to the cast, replacing Padukone.

Vanga posted an indirect note seemingly criticising Padukone for ‘ousting’ the script of Spirit. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

When will Prabhas' Spirit release Spirit will be one of the biggest upcoming films of 2027. It will release on 5 March 2027.

Recently, the makers of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, T-Series, confirmed the release date on social media. They posted a black-and-white poster with the caption, “REMEMBER… #Spirit is set for a World release on March 5, 2027."

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is best known for Kabir Singh and Animal. Triptii Dimri plays the female lead alongside Prabhas. While the story is expected to blend intense action, the plot remains a mystery. The first look of Spirit was released in December last year and grabbed a lot of attention.

The film also stars actor Vivek Oberoi.