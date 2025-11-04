Prakash Raj slams National Film Awards as ‘compromised’, says they don’t deserve Mammootty

Actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj has ignited debate over the credibility of India’s most prestigious film honours, claiming that the National Film Awards have lost their integrity.

Speaking after the announcement of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on Monday, Raj remarked that the National Awards “do not deserve” legendary Malayalam actor Mammootty.

Prakash Raj questions the integrity of the National Film Awards Raj, who chaired the jury for this year’s Kerala State Film Awards, made the statement during a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram while reflecting on his experience leading the panel.

“I don't mind saying that National Film Awards are compromised,” he said. “I am so happy to be a jury chairman of Kerala because when they called me, they said we need an outsider who is experienced, and we will not poke our hands into it, and we will let you take the decision. That is not happening in the National Awards, and we see it. When files and piles are getting awards! When such sort of a jury and such sort of a national government… they don't deserve Mammukka.”

The veteran actor’s remarks have stirred strong reactions online, with many fans echoing his sentiment. Mammootty, who has previously won three National Awards for Best Actor, was again recognised at the state level this year for his performance in Bramayugam, taking home his record-breaking seventh Kerala State Award for Best Actor.

Meet the winners of the 55th Kerela State Film Awards The winners’ list reflected a strong showing for Manjummel Boys and Bramayugam, both of which dominated major categories. Manjummel Boys was declared Best Film, while Bramayugam also earned prizes for Best Background Score and Best Makeup.

Shamla Hamza was named Best Actress for Feminichi Fathima, which also won Best Second Film and Best Debut Director for Fasil Muhammed.