Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha passes away at 86; Pawan Kalyan expresses grief

Prakash Raj is mourning the loss of his mother, Suvarnalatha, who passed away at the age of 86. She had been dealing with age-related health complications for some time. The news was confirmed by Pawan Kalyan, actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who shared a message of condolence on social media.

Expressing his grief, Pawan Kalyan wrote that he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Suvarnalatha. In his note, he said, “I pray to the Almighty that her soul attains eternal peace. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Prakash Raj Garu, who is grieving the loss of his mother, and to all the members of his family.”

Several others also offered their condolences. Former MLA Vishnu Vardhan Reddy shared a message remembering Suvarnalatha and extended support to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

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Prakash Raj had earlier spoken about his mother’s health struggles in public, shedding light on the emotional toll it had taken on him. He had revealed that she underwent surgery for a brain cyst, which led to severe memory loss. The condition significantly affected her ability to recognise even close family members.

Speaking at an event in 2018, the actor recalled how the experience deeply impacted him. He shared that just days after the surgery, his mother began forgetting familiar faces, including her own family. The situation left him shaken, as he tried different ways to reconnect her with her memories, including arranging conversations with her old friends.

The actor’s personal experience also influenced his understanding of neurological conditions and caregiving. He had once mentioned that while preparing for a role related to Alzheimer’s, his mother’s condition brought those realities much closer to home.

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On the professional front, Prakash Raj was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, where he played the father of Dhanush’s character. He is next expected to appear in the political action drama Jana Nayagan, which stars Vijay and is being touted as his final film as an actor. The project was initially slated for release earlier this month but has reportedly been delayed due to censorship-related issues. A new release date is awaited.

As condolences continue to pour in from across the film fraternity and political circles, Prakash Raj’s loss has resonated with many who have followed his candid conversations about family and caregiving over the years.