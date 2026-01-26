Prakash Raj slams Bollywood, says 'the industry has lost its connection with the audience'

Veteran Indian actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj sparked fresh debate within the film industry this weekend with a candid critique of mainstream Hindi cinema.

Prakash Raj talks about Bollywood Speaking at the ongoing ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode, Raj expressed deep concerns over what he sees as a growing disconnect between Bollywood and its audiences, while praising the content and creative direction of Malayalam and Tamil films. His remarks have since become a topic of discussion among industry observers and fans alike.

Advertisement

Raj, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, said he feels that mainstream Hindi films have “lost their roots” and increasingly focus on surface-level gloss and commercial appeal rather than meaningful storytelling.

He made the comments during a session titled “The Artist I Became”, speaking to a large audience of writers, critics, and cinema lovers.

As per PTI, the actor said, “In the present context, I feel Malayalam and Tamil cinema are making very strong films... Hindi cinema, on the other hand, has lost its roots. Everything looks beautiful, wonderful, like plastic, as you see in the Madame Tussauds museum. We (the South) still have stories to tell; the new young directors of Tamil are talking about Dalit issues. And that gives so much hope."

Advertisement

Raj also spoke about how the evolution of film distribution and exhibition has influenced the kinds of movies being made in Bollywood. He linked part of the industry’s shift away from more socially grounded narratives to the post-multiplex era, when Hindi films began catering predominantly to urban and multiplex audiences.

He added, “He added, “After multiplexes, the Bombay film industry started making films only for multiplexes. Very cute films and things like that. Because they were running well. They went into that Page 3 culture, and with that lost touch with rural Rajasthan and Bihar… Today, it’s all about money and appearances -- reels, page 3 coverage, and loud self-promotion. In the process, I feel the industry has lost its connection with the audience.”

Advertisement

Prakash Raj's work front The actor was last seen in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ alongside Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film was directed by Anand L Rai.

The actor will next be seen in films like Adivi Shesh's G2 and Dacoit. He will be a part of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film will also feature Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.