Pranit More deactivates Instagram after viral ₹370 biryani clip sparks outrage

Comedian Pranit More has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account days after issuing an apology over a viral stand-up comedy clip that drew sharp criticism on social media.

Several users claimed they could no longer access More's Instagram profile, with the account reportedly showing no visible activity, followers or following. While screenshots of the unavailable profile circulated online, the comedian has not released any separate statement explaining the status of his account.

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The development comes as online discussions continue around a now-deleted crowdwork video from one of More's comedy shows.

What Triggered The Controversy? The backlash stemmed from a stand-up segment in which an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, recounted a past dating experience.

During the interaction, he spoke about taking a woman out for a meal and being surprised when she later asked him to drop her home. Referring to the amount he had spent on the outing, he suggested that he deserved a return on that expense in the form of physical intimacy.

He said, “Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

The remark quickly spread across social media, with many users condemning it as misogynistic and inappropriate.

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Criticism Directed At The Comedian While the audience member's comments sparked outrage, a section of social media users also criticised Pranit More for his reaction during the exchange.

Critics argued that instead of challenging the statement, the comedian laughed and later uploaded the clip online, allowing it to reach a wider audience.

As the controversy gained momentum, users began debating whether More had done enough to address the issue.

According to Network18, screenshots showing his Instagram account as unavailable surfaced online after the criticism intensified.

Reacting to the development, one user wrote, “Abhi aa jayega thode dino may bolke ki Detox pe gaya tha and all rona (He will come back in a few days saying he had gone on a detox and all that drama)."

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Another commented, “This isn’t consequence, this is absence of accountability. He doesn’t have the guts to come up and give a genuine apology, take a break from his shitty comedy and retrospects. Kya matlab deactivate karke bhaag gaya (What do you mean he deactivated and ran away)?"

A third user said, “He did give an apology But kitni genuine thi vo nahi pata (but I don’t know how genuine it was)."

Pranit More's Apology Before his Instagram account became inaccessible, More shared a public apology addressing the controversy.

“The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part," he wrote.

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The comedian acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently and said the incident had prompted reflection.

“Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that’s not an excuse," he added.

More also confirmed that the video had been removed from all platforms.

He said he did not want to “amplify or normalise those views."

In the apology, he further wrote, “I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning."

Despite the statement and removal of the clip, the incident continues to generate discussion online, with users divided over whether the apology adequately addressed the concerns raised by critics.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.