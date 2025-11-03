Pranit More leaves Bigg Boss 19 house due to health concerns; comedian's team drops update

Pranit More’s unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 19 house is in the spotlight after his team shared an update about his health. The 32-year-old was not ‘evicted’ from the show but had to leave on ‘medical grounds’ after his health deteriorated.

Reassuring fans that he is doing well and recovering steadily, Pranit More’s team in an Instagram story stated, “Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

Pranit More’s team issues statement after unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 19.

As per media reports, Pranit More was diagnosed with dengue. There is buzz online that the comedian was supposed to be kept in a secret room for a few days but due to his health condition he was compelled to leave early.

Was Pranit More eliminated from Bigg Boss 19? This week, a total on nine contestants were nominated for elimination, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri. However, Salman Khan announced that Pranit More had to leave the reality show due to health concerns.

While announcing the evicted candidate, host Salman Khan said, “I’ve received Pranit’s medical reports, and the medical attention he needs can’t be done inside the house, and hence he will have to leave the show."

Noting Pranit More's health issues, he added, "Because of Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul, nine people got evicted, but since Pranit is leaving the show, no one will get evicted today.”

Will Pranit More return to Bigg Boss 19 house? According to the popular Bigg Boss 19 insider page Bigg Boss Tak, Pranit More is out of the Bigg Boss house for a few days because of health issues. As per latest nomination task update, Bigg Boss called house members in pairs of 3 to the confession room where the contestants nominated 2 candidates.

Although More's team issued a statement regarding his health, but it did not address the question around his return to the reality show. Another popular insider page Bigg Boss Khabri reported that the comedian would return for his second innings in the show on Monday.

Although Abhishek and Ashnoor expressed concern over Pranit's exit and asked Salman Khan about his return to the show, but the host didn’t give a spoiler. This development comes after Baseer Ali's elimination created an uproar among netizens. On the show, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will star as the Naagin of the upcoming season.