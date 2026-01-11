Prashant Tamang's last social media post from Dubai goes viral after his death, ‘full of excitement’

Singer, actor Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday morning. He was 43. Reportedly, he suffered from a heart attack after which he was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, Delhi, where he was declared dead.

Prashant Tamang's last post on Instagram As fans and friends continue to mourn the loss of Prashant Tamang, who was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3, his last post on Instagram has gone viral.

On 30 December, Tamang dropped his performance video from Dubai, which has now become his final post. In the video, the singer is seen performing on stage at a club. Fans were spotted cheering for him and capturing the moment on their mobile phones.

The post read: “Some glimpses from Prashant Tamang live in Dubai. Full of excitement, a powerful crowd, and unbeatable vibes.”

Watch:

Fans remember Prashant Tamang Fans have been revisiting the post and remembering the singer in the comments.

One of them wrote, “So shocked to hear the news I can’t just believe - rest in peace jojo.” Another added, “Rip still can’t believe.. was he unwell?”

Someone also said, “Bro tell me you're alive and all are just rumours.”

“This is soo sad, u were there only few days and now suddenly you're gone,” commented a different user.

One more commented, “Can’t believe this… your voice and spirit will always live in our hearts. Om Shanti, Prashant da.”

Mamata Banerjee, Temjen Imna Along and others on Prashant Tamang's death Remembering Prashant Tamang, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education of Nagaland, Temjen Imna Along wrote on X, “प्रशांत तमांग, एक खूबसूरत आवाज़ और एक और भी खूबसूरत दिल… To me, Prashant was more than a talented artist, he was a dear friend with a kind heart and a beautiful soul. His humility and warmth always stood out, no matter how far life took him. Though he is no longer with us, his voice, his smile and the memories we shared will always stay with me. Rest in peace, my friend. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.”

“Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers,” added the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.