Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tie the knot on Valentine’s Day | See pics

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee wedding: After dating each other for a long time, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee tied the knot on Friday, Valentine's Day. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony which was held at the late actor Smita Patil’s house in Bandra, Mumbai.

After the marriage ceremony, newly weds Prateik Babbar and Priya Baner took to their social media to share images from their intimate and traditional wedding.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's wedding pictures out The newly weds shared pictures of their wedding on their respective Instagram handles. Tagging her husband Prateik, Priya Banerjee wrote, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik."

Moments from Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s marriage ceremony

For their special day, Prateik and Priya glowed in pastel hued attires designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Priya looked stunning in an ivory and gold lehenga, intricately crafted with delicate threadwork and embroidery, highlighting the opulence of Indian craftsmanship.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s wedding

Prateik Babbar's father not invited to wedding? Prateik Babbar's brother, Aarya Babbar, claimed that their father, veteran actor Raj Babbar, was not invited to the wedding celebrations.

In a recent interview, Aarya expressed his disappointment and confusion over their father not being invited. Aarya shared that he always believed he and Prateik had a strong bond. However, instead of directly blaming his brother, Aarya suggested that someone might have influenced Prateik's decisions, causing him to distance himself from the Babbar family.

“I presume someone has overpowered his brain too much. He is not wanting to connect with anyone from this side of the family. He has decided not to call anyone," said Prateik's brother.

Despite his disappointment, Aarya said he is trying to give Prateik the benefit of the doubt. According to a report by ETimes, Aarya expressed surprise that their father, Raj Babbar, was not invited, stating that even if Prateik had chosen to exclude other family members, his father should have been included.