‘Out of context’: Pratik Gandhi surprised by caste representation allegations against Phule

Actor Pratik Gandhi has reacted to the ongoing controversy around his upcoming film Phule. The film, based on the life of Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule, received criticism from a section of the society including the Brahmin community after its trailer launch. The controversy led to the makers postponing the film.

Pratik Gandhi comments on Brahmin community's reaction to Phule Talking about it, Pratik urged the Brahmin community not to judge Phule based on the trailer. The film was recently directed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make multiple changes following the controversy.

Pratik, who is yet to see the final cut of Phule, told PTI, "I was shooting somewhere when I came to know that it (the film) is pushed by two weeks. I was disheartened immediately. But then I spoke to them (makers) and I got to know the reasons... These are the reasons over which you don't have any control...”

Phule new release date Phule was initially slated to release on April 11.

"It was disheartening for one big reason because this April 11 was the 197th birth anniversary of Jyotirao Phule. Had the film released on April 11, it would have been a part of history. That date was important. But whatever happens happens for the best," Pratik added.

Addressing the re-edits made on the film after the Censor Board's decision, the actor said, "There are certain things that were asked to be softened a little and communicated differently. With respect to the film, without changing or harming the film, whatever was possible has been done, is what I'm told.”

Pratik Gandhi on Phule controversy "Also, there was a sudden (uproar by a) set of people who felt that it was against them or their ideology. April 25 suddenly felt like a better date for the distributors and producers," he updated.

Commenting on the controversy for the first time, Pratik said he was surprised by people's reaction. "I was surprised by the reaction, but I can also understand where they are coming from. I'm just requesting them to watch the film and then make their opinion because whatever they have seen is just a trailer. So what you have seen right now are lines that are out of context," he said.

Phule Phule is directed by Anant Mahadevan. While Pratik plays Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, Patralekhaa will essay the role of Savitribai Phule. The film is written by Mahadevan and Muazzam Beg, and produced by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsmen Productions.