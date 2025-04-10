Pratik Gandhi’s Phule release delayed amid caste representation controversy

The release of Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa's upcoming film Phule has been postponed after objections. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film trailer left a section of the Brahmin community unhappy. Phule is based on the lives of Jyotirao Phule (played by Pratik Gandhi) and Savitribai Phule (played by Patralekhaa) who fought against casteism and promoted women's education in the 19th century.

Phule release delayed After the release of the Phule trailer, a section of people accused the film of defaming the Brahmin community. The Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj and Parshuram Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal raised concerns on the issues.

Confirming the delay in film release, director Ananth Mahadevan reacted to the claims regarding caste representation. He told Midday, “When I met the representatives [of the Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj] and told them about how we've shown that [certain] Brahmins helped Jyotiba Phule set up 20 schools, they were happy. When Phule opened the Satyashodhak Samaj, these Brahmins were the pillars. I'm a staunch Brahmin. Why will I [malign] my community? We have only shown the facts. It's not an agenda film.”

“Many letters and notices have come from different Brahmin organisations. There is some misunderstanding after the trailer was launched. We want to clear those doubts so that there is no hassle in viewership,” he also said.

Censor Board re-edits Phule The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) initially issued a U certificate to Phule. Later it asked the makers to make several changes in the film. The Censor Board directed to remove a voiceover discussing the caste system in the film. Reportedly, usage of terms like 'Mahar', 'Mang', 'Peshwai', and ‘Manu system of caste’ were also edited out of the film alongside altering some dialogues like 'Jahan kshudro ko......jhadu bandhkar chalna chahiye' to 'Kya yahi hamari..... sabse doori banake rakhni chahiye' and '3000 saal puraani.....gulaami' to 'Kai sal purani hai'.

A scene in Phule where a 'man carrying a broom' was asked to be replaced with 'boys throwing cow dung balls at Savitri Bai'. Many other changes have been implemented as well.

The makers have submitted documents to support their historical claims in Phule.

Phule release date Phule was slated to be out in theatres on April 11. A new official release date is yet to be announced by the film team.

The film is written by Mahadevan and Muazzam Beg. It is produced by Zee Studios, Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsmen Productions.