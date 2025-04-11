Pravinkoodu Shappu, Court State vs a Nobody, Painkili, more - Don’t miss THESE exciting Malayalam OTT releases this week

Malayalam OTT releases this week: Exciting Malayalam OTT releases include Pravinkoodu Shappu and Court State vs a Nobody and other big hits available on platforms like Netflix and ZEE5, catering to diverse genres for cinephiles. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Apr 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Malayalam OTT releases this week: This week's line-up of Malayalam OTT releases includes multiple films across genres.
Malayalam OTT releases this week: This week’s line-up of Malayalam OTT releases includes multiple films across genres.

Malayalam OTT releases this week: Gear for the most thrilling and nerve wrecking experience this week with exciting line-up of movies this week, starting from today. Pravinkoodu Shappu, Court State vs a Nobody and other big hits will debut on OTT platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5, ManoramaMax, OTTplay and more.

A wide range of high-octane thrilling movies are in store on OTT platforms for picky watchers and cinephiles. There is something for everyone available for streaming on OTT platforms featuring varied genres including action-drama, mystery-thriller, horror, rom-com and legal drama, among others.

Pravinkoodu Shappu

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium

The Malayalam movie starring Basil Joseph, which did a business 1.5 crore gross at the box office on its opening day, premiered on OTT platform on April 11, almost three months after its release. The highly anticipated mystery-thriller was released on January 16. The Mollywood film offers a riveting narrative and revolves around a murder mystery set in a village toddy shop. Investigating the death of a wealthy man Babu, Basil Joseph plays the role of a police inspector ‘Santhosh’. As Santhosh delves deep into the case, unexpected twists unfold.

Court: State vs a Nobody

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Netflix

The Tollywood movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, will be available for streaming starting from April 11. Cinema enthusiasts can watch the legal drama on Netflix in different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The narrative revolves around an illiterate individual who becomes entangled in the legal system's web. The movie is available for online streaming in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Painkili 2

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: ManoramaMax

Directed by Sreejith Babu, the quirky comedy revolves around an ordinary man who leads a simple, uneventful life until an eccentric and unpredictable girl changes his world. Backed by actor Fahadh Faasil, the movie explores human relationships, beauty of embracing life's surprises and unexpected companionship.

Daveed 3

OTT release date: April 15

OTT platform: ZEE5

Mollywood's action film directed by Govind Vishnu revolves around an underdog family man whose ordinary life is disrupted when he encounters an unexpected clash with a boxing champion. Seeking to reclaim his lost pride and rediscover his true sense of purpose, he embarks on a powerful journey.

Perusu

OTT release date: April 11

OTT platform: Netflix

 

Kollywood's comedy drama, directed by Ilango Ram, is streaming on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The narrative revolves around the funeral of an elderly man and his sons' strained relationship. The star cast features Vaibhav, Sunil Reddy, Niharika NM, Bala Saravanan, Redin Kingsley and Chandini Tamilarasan.

