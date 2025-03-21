Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release: Malayalam comedy thriller to stream on THIS platform. Know cast, plot, other details

Pravinkoodu Shappu OTT Release: The Malayalam comedy crime thriller, which was released in theatres on January 16, 2025, will soon start streaming online. Pravinkoodu Shappu will start streaming on Sony LIV from April 11 onwards.

The film will be available in five languages — Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

SonyLIV revealed the official live streaming date on the social media platform X with the caption, “Get ready for a dark comedy that unfolds the chaos-#PravinkooduShappu trailer out now!”

Advertisement

Sreeraj Sreenivasan makes his directorial debut with Pravinkoodu Shappu. He has also written the screenplay for the film.

The film is produced by Anwar Rasheed under Anwar Rasheed Entertainment production house.

Also Read | Chhaava OTT Release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal movie online

Pravinkoodu Shappu plot The movie is about a murder that happened inside the toddy shop and an investigation around it. Prior to the murder, 11 people stayed in a toddy shop due to rain while drinking and playing cards. The next morning, Komban Babu, the owner of the shop was found hanging in the shop.

Pravinkoodu Shappu Cast and Crew The film stars Soubin Shahir, Basil Joseph, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabareesh Verma, Niyas Aboobecker, Shivajith, and Chandini Sreedharan, Joseph, George, Vijo, Sandeep, Revathy, Ramkumar, Rajeesh Azheekodan, Devaraj, Prathapan, and Jyothika.

The music was composed by Vishnu Vijay, while Shyju Khalid did the cinematography. Editing of the film was done by Shafique Mohamed Ali, production design by Gokul Das and sound design by Vishnu Govind.

Advertisement

The executive producer of Pravinkoodu Shappu is AR Ansar. Mu.Ri, Vinayak Sasikumar, and Suhail Koya penned the lyrics for the film and Shakthisree Gopalan, Aparna Harikumar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Indu Sanath, Dabzee, and Vishnu Vijay were the lead singers.