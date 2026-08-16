Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at airport ahead of welcoming second baby, Ranveer Singh sees her off

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have mostly stayed away from the public eye in recent months, but the couple was recently spotted at the airport.

According to videos shared by paparazzi, Deepika, who is expecting their second child, was seen at the airport dressed in a chic outfit. Ranveer, who accompanied her to the airport to drop her off, was seated inside the car and appeared to be trying to avoid the cameras. However, he was still captured in the visuals.

For the airport outing, Deepika kept her look simple. The 'Padmavat' actor wore an oversized light blue striped shirt with loose blue jeans and carried a tan shoulder bag. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. Since then, the couple has shared only a few glimpses of their family life and has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The post featured Dua holding a pregnancy test kit with a positive result, while the caption had only evil eye emojis. The announcement was followed by congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers.