Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted on King sets in Cape Town with Shah Rukh Khan – See pics here

Just days after announcing she is expecting her second baby, Deepika Padukone has been seen hard at work in South Africa. The actor is currently filming for the upcoming action film King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Leaked Pictures Show Deepika Padukone Filming King with SRK Leaked pictures from the set in Cape Town went viral on social media on Friday. The images show Deepika, who is already a mother to daughter Dua, walking hand-in-hand with Shah Rukh Khan.

In the photos, Deepika wears a floral-print gown while Shah Rukh Khan sports an unbuttoned printed shirt with his grey hair styled back. Fans were quick to praise the duo’s look. One person wrote, “Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan shoot #king I'm risking my account for this gem (sic).”

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Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, announced their second pregnancy on April 19. The couple shared an Instagram photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The post was captioned only with two evil eye emojis . The couple welcomed their first child, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024 .

Work Continues Despite Pregnancy An industry source told Hindustan Times that Deepika never planned to rest during this period. She intends to film King and her other big project, Raaka, throughout her pregnancy. "During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka. She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy," the insider said .

The production team for Raaka has also dismissed rumours that her role would be reduced or that she would be replaced because of her pregnancy. In a statement, the team said: “Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set” .

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Director Siddharth Anand’s Request The director of King, Siddharth Anand, has seen the leaked photos and made a polite request to fans. He asked them not to share any more pictures or videos from the sets of the film. "Request to all the fans. Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone" .

King is scheduled to be released in cinemas on December 24, 2026 . The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. The cast also includes Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor . Another film, Raaka, which pairs Deepika with star Allu Arjun, is expected to hit the screens in 2027 .

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