From Preity Zinta to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood celebs hail Team India after Men in Blue qualify for T20 World Cup final

Team India is now in the finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after beating England during the Thursday night semi-final. As fans continue to celebrate the occasion, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to cheer for the Men in Blue.

Preity Zinta on Team India in T20 World Cup final Preity Zinta took to X, formerly Twitter, and hailed Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and others. She wrote, “Congratulations to the men in blue. What a game and what a dominant performance by Team India What a thrilling entry into the final of the T20WC 2026. It was a pleasure to watch incredible performances from Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh & Akshar Patel.”

Zinta, who is an avid cricket lover, shared that she was unwell until the match.

“Tonight was all about Fearless batting, deadly bowling & tight fielding! A Big shout out to Jacob Bethel for his dynamic batting. Yeahhhh !!!! I was under the weather and a bit sick - not feeling too well but somehow I’ve forgotten it all,” the actress concluded her post.

Bollywood celebs post after win against England Actor Akshay Kumar took to X and dropped a clip of himself from his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla. “That’s how you march towards the finals. What a win, Team India,” his post read.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Suniel Shetty urged Team India to bring the trophy home ahead of the finale. Cheering the team, he wrote, “Whatttaa matcchh!!! Sanju, Bumrah, Ishan, Hardik. What a bunch of boys we have! But today belonged to Axar. Those catches. pure match winners. They don't say it for nothing. catches win matches. And credit where its due - Bethell. sensational knock under pressure. Respect. On to the finals now boys. Let's bring it home.”

Ajay Devgn added to his Instagram account: “Loved every minute of this match. #TeamIndia played like an absolute champs. On to the finals now.”

Actor Vivek Oberoi jokingly called the India vs England clash a ‘revenge’ and wrote, “Ye sirf ek match nahi tha, ye tha 2022 ka BADLAAA! But jokes apart, Jacob Bethell, take a bow. You really put up a brave fight for England today, but we were just all-around better. With @IamSanjuSamson 's unbreakable form, @IamShivamDube's crucial 43 out of 25, and @TilakV9 's quick sixes + that crucial catch, I’m surprised I still have nails! @hardikpandya7 and @Jaspritbumrah93 , you absolute warriors, you snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when the pressure was absolutely suffocating. Incredibly high-stakes game, played like lions, won like Kings!”

Mohanlal shared, “What a stellar win! A sensational performance by the Men in Blue today. A special shoutout to @IamSanjuSamson for a truly masterclass innings and for the back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the most crucial games of the tournament.Huge congratulations to Surya, Bumrah, Hardik, Axar, Dube and the entire squad for the brilliance on the field.”

See posts: