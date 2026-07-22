Preity Zinta blames ‘anti national’ elements, tweaks CJP protest support, internet says, 'script mil gaya hai'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta on Wednesday took an almost U-turn from her support to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' protest. She took to X and talked about the protest being ‘hijacked by anti-national elements’. The new post comes after she showed support to Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike as a part of the protest.

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Preity Zinta changes stance after CJP tweet Preity Zinta wrote in a fresh tweet, “While it’s important to support our students and ask for educational reforms that positively impact the future of our youth, it’s also very important that peaceful protests by students are Not hijacked by anti national elements to create chaos & change the nature of the protest.”

Zinta further hinted at "bad elements" within and outside the country who might be exploiting students' anger and frustration amid the agitation.

Also Read | Naseeruddin Shah condemns zulm against students, compares Delhi Police with ICE

“Seeing so much hate & divide online makes me wonder if bad elements in & outside our country have already started to work overtime to weaponise the anger & frustration felt by our students.”

“I have always believed in hard work, equality and excellence & that should never be compromised. I also believe in our democracy, law and order & our government, therefore I sincerely hope that both sides enter into meaningful & constructive dialogue & weed out any nefarious elements & agendas out of this protest & conversation, so the future is bright for our youth and for our democracy! 🇮🇳 Jai Hind,” she added.

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Netizens react Soon after her post went live, netizens began dropping mixed reactions in the comment section. Among them, a user wrote, “Clearly the people supporting this tweet without doubt show where your loyalties lie - expected better from you.” Another said, “This tweet is pure damage control Preity Ji. Your tweet of yesterday was on a totally different alignment. You were directly blaming our security forces of hurting the students. Why didn't you speak of bad elements yesterday? And if you were unsure, why did you tweet at all?”

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Another commented, “Madam, there is always a chance of this kind of protests are full of people of all kinds. But, govt should have acted faster in this case and held some people accountable for all those paper leaks and non transparency on part of the govt. Dialogues should have started much before.”

Also Read | Ramit Verma, aka PeeingHuman injured during CJP protest

Preity Zinta reacts to trolls Preity Zinta also responded to a couple of trolling comments on the post. Someone wrote to her, “Script mil gaya hai (You got a script).” Hitting back, the actor replied, “Script film mein milta hai... real life mein nahi! Just FYI.” (Scripts are for films, not real life. Just FYI.)

Also Read | Not just CJP: Major protests that have gripped India recently

Earlier, Zinta extended support to the student protest after activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly shifted to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police.

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Joining a handful of celebrities who backed Wangchuk, Zinta had said online, “I hope our govt starts a meaningful dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and the student bodies so his health does not deteriorate any further! Please end your fast Sonam. Your health is as important as this fight. You and the students are fighting for the future of India and for our youth. My heartfelt & unwavering support to every student & to Sonam in this fight to uplift & upgrade our educational system. More power to all of you. Jai Hind.”

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.