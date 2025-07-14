Preity Zinta enjoys Wimbledon final with husband Gene Goodenough in London, says 'What a fun weekend'

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough enjoyed the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures from the grand sports event. In the first photo, Preity and Gene Goodenough posed together for a picture.

She was seen wearing a polka-dotted dress while Gene opted for a blue outfit, which perfectly complemented Zinta. In a video shared by the actress, she was seen fanning herself with a hand fan.

She wrote in the caption, "What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby - my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis ! Was awesome to see the men's finals at Wimbledon ! Congratulation @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz You fought hard & gave us a thrilling match. #Wimbledon2025 #Men'sFinal #Tennisweekend #Sunday #Ting"

Farhan Akhtar also shared a bunch of photos giving fans a glimpse of his outing with his father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, and wife Shibani Dandekar.

"What a beautiful weekend at @wimbledon with dad & Shibani .. such a special experience every time we've attended. This has to rank amongst the best sporting tickets on the calendar .. pure class..Honest admission - was rooting for Alcaraz to make it 3 in a row but today belonged to Sinner. He played incredibly well and deserved the win," he wrote in the caption.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also attended the Wimbledon final.

The world's top-ranked superstar, Jannik Sinner, avenged his heartbreaking French Open final loss as he outclassed his rival and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz to secure his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old captured his fourth major title, after two Australian Open and a US Open triumph, defeating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a clash oozing with class and intensity in every shot. This was Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final.