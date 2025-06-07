Preity Zinta pens heartfelt note after PBKS lose IPL final to RCB: 'It didn’t end the way we wanted it to'

After Punjab Kings’ narrow defeat in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore, team co-owner Preity Zinta took to social media to share an emotional message, reflecting on a season full of highs and lows.

Preity Zinta writes heartfelt message to fans after PBKS lose IPL final Actor and PBKS owner Preity Zinta wrote on Instagram on June 6. "It didn’t end the way we wanted it to but the journey was spectacular ! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring. I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed through out the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL," she wrote.

This year, Punjab Kings reached the IPL final for the first time in over a decade. Zinta described the season as “unique”, noting the team overcame multiple challenges — including injuries to key players, national call-ups, a pause in the tournament, and even having to relocate home games.

“This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final,” she said.

Zinta praised every player and thanked the support staff and fans for their unwavering belief. She wrote, “I am so proud of each n every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament. A big thank you to each of them and to our support staff and everyone at PBKS for an incredible season. Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin.”

Ending on a hopeful note, she promised a stronger comeback: “Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you. I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium , till then take care n stay safe everyone. Love you all."