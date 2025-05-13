Preity Zinta reacts to Bollywood co-stars' silence over India-Pakistan conflict: ‘These things hit close to my heart’

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta answered several fan questions on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday. Among many users, someone asked her about those celebrities from Bollywood who maintained silence over the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Preity Zinta on Bollywood celebs who did not speak up about India-Pakistan tension Preity took to her account and wrote, “Chillin at home & thought of doing a quick #pzchat! Are you folks ready? Let’s gooooo…”

Someone asked her, “What’s your opinion & take on so many costars & celebrated Bollywood stars did not condemn the #Phalagamattack nor did they come out in support of our armed forces during #OperationSindoor. We appreciate you stood for India, but many in Bollywood did not.”

In response, the Veer Zara actor shared how she has been impacted by the situation personally, as her father Durganand Zinta was an Army Officer.

Talking about her co-stars who did not speak up on the situation, Preity said, “I cannot speak for everyone else as people process things differently.”

“Being a fauji (Army) kid and coming from an army background, these things hit close to my heart, so I am very vocal about how I feel (red heart emoji) I have seen the grit, the sweat, the blood, the tears up close. Sometimes I feel Fouji families are a little stronger than the Fouji’s themselves! Have you seen those mothers that give their sons up for our country, those wives that will never see their husbands smile again and those kids that will never have their fathers or mothers guide them through life! This is their reality & this will never change irrespective of others opinions or comments so god bless them all (sic),” she added how being in an Army family shaped her.

Besides this, Preity also talked about several other topics, ranging from cricket to her skincare, home and more.

Preity Zinta on handling failure When someone asked her how she handled failures in life, she called those situations her ‘greatest teachers.’ “Failures are the greatest teachers. Failures show you who your real friends are & make you work harder so you never end up there again. Success is sneaky! It brings arrogance and fake friends in your life so one must always be humble specially in success (sic),” she shared.

“I would tell my younger self to have more confidence in myself and not look for validation from people that don’t matter. In the end, it’s not what others think of you, but what you think of yourself that will shape who You Are so focus on loving yourself and forget everyone else, because the people that matter will always be there. Beyond that have fun cuz life is only once (sic),” she also shared some advice for her younger self.