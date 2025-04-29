Preity Zinta reveals husband is agnostic, raising kids Gia and Jai as Hindu as she clarifies rumours of joining BJP

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta revealed she suffers from 'Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder' after being asked about joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The incident happened on X, formerly Twitter when someone questioned the actor regarding her recent political inclination. The user wrote to Preity: “Are you gonna join BJP in the near future? Your tweets in the last few months seem like so…”

Preity Zinta on speculations of joining BJP Not so pleased with the question, Preity said her identity doesn't require her to join the right-wing party. The actor who lives in the US, said that living away from India has made her appreciate her roots.

She replied, “That’s the problem with people on social media, everybody has become so judgemental off late. As I said earlier, going to a temple / Maha Kumbh and being proud of who I am & my identity does not equate with me joining politics or for that reason BJP. Living outside India has made me realise the true value of my home country & like everyone else I do appreciate India & all things Indian much more now.”

Preity Zinta raising her kids as Hindu When the user clarified that the question was out of curiosity and not criticism, the Veer Zara actor revealed unknown details about her family.

She said that although her husband Gene Goodenough isn't religious, she is bringing up their kids, Gia and Jai as Hindus.

“I’m sorry if I sounded abrupt ! I have PTSD from this question. Appreciate your clarification After becoming a mom & living in a foreign country I wanna make sure my kids don’t forgot they are half Indian. Since my husband is agnostic we are bringing up our kids as Hindus. Sadly, I am facing constant criticism & this simple joy is being taken away by my choice being politicized all the time. I feel I need to keep answering for being who I am or having pride in teaching my kids about their roots & religion Chalo time to move on …Sending you lots of love n best wishes (sic).”

Preity Zinta's husband Preity Zinta is married to Gene Goodenough. They tied the knot on February 29, 2016 in LA. They welcomed their twins through surrogacy in 2021.

