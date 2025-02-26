Preity Zinta shares ‘magical, heartwarming’ Maha Kumbh experience; netizens call her ’Sanatani’

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shared her ‘magical, heartwarming’ Maha Kumbh experience on Instagram, alongside a Reel offering a glimpse into her visit.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress, donning a saffron salwar and suit, was at the Maha Kumbh 2025 to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Preity said it was her third time at the Kumbh Mela. “It was magical, heartwarming and a bit sad.”

“Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom and it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life and death only to realise the duality of life and attachment,” she explained.

“Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love ? No ! I'm not !” she added.

Calling the Maha Kumbh experience “deeply moving and humbling”, Preity Zinta said, “When it dawns on you that the strings of attachment are strong and mighty and no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey and the journey ahead is solo!”

She said she came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. “Beyond this I don't know, but I'm confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek... till then ... Har Har Mahadev ”

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users resonated with Preity Zinta's post and lauded her for experiencing the Maha Kumbh with an open heart.

“Sanatani Preity Zinta!” a user said.

“I saw a lot of celebrities who seem to be half immersed in the Kumbh But you took a full dip in the water, which was impressive quote for you. ‘Fortune favours the brave’,” lauded a user.

“Her words touched the core. We all want Mukti,” said another user.