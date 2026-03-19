Preity Zinta turns fangirl for Aditya Dhar, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun hail Ranveer: Celebs react to Dhurandhar 2

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2, just released worldwide on Thursday, with early morning shows scheduled to kickstart sometime around 6: 30 am. A special screening of the film was hosted by the film team recently alongside the selected paid preview shows. Impressed by the Dhurandhar 2, which is titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Preity Zinta called the film ‘mind blowing’ in a detailed review.

Preity Zinta reviews Dhurandhar The Revenge Taking to social media, Preity Zinta posted pictures with the Dhurandhar stars R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. She said her mother's reaction to the film and wrote, "Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho ” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same."

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Fangirling over Aditya Dhar, she added, “@AdityaDharFilms you have turned me into a fan girl & I love it. Thank you for this incredibly immersive experience. Your skill, your talent and most of all your heart is in the right place.”

"@RanveerOfficial You have my heart. What a stunning performance. What range, what depth, what sincerity I still need to process everything before I can articulate my thoughts. @ActorMadhavan you know how I felt about your flawless performance earlier & to be honest that goes for the entire cast. @bolbedibol what timing, @duttsanjay what swag, so much sweetness & sincerity Sara Arjun & last but not the least @rampalarjun you have hit it out of the park again. A very special mention of @shashwatology for taking this film to another level with the music. @CastingChhabra how do u do this every time? If I forgot anyone I’m sorry I’m so excited. Finally I wanna say #JaiHind to every unknown man & woman out there. Don’t miss this folks," she added.

Allu Arjun: Dhurandhar 2 is patriotism with swag Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun praised Dhurandhar for its patriotism. He wrote for the sequel of the film, which dethroned his Pushpa 2, "Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag!" Jai Hind."

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Check R Madhavan's reply:

Vijay Deverakonda Sharing similar sentiments, previously Vijay Deverakonda also predicted the 'big' future of the film.

Calling Dhar 'mad genius,' he sent love for the film team, saying, "Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. “Bharat Maata ki JAI!” Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire."

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