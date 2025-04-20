Preity Zinta unwell, had fever before witnessing PBKS loss to RCB, fans send love: ‘Win or loss is a part of sports’

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta made it to Sunday's IPL match at the Mullanpur Stadium. Before the match, she shared that she was running a fever. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, she talked about having a ‘sleepless night’ before PBKS' loss against RCB.

Keeping her spirits high, she jokingly called it ‘cricket fever.’

Preity Zinta unwell Preity wrote, "I’m sure it’s all the hectic travel, excessive heat n air conditioning exposure & constantly changing hotel rooms that has brought on the fever. It’s never fun when you are sick & having a sleepless night. Thank god mom is coming to see me & the game tomorrow Hope I can make it to the Mullanpur stadium since it’s our last home game in Chandigarh before we move to Dharamshala for the next set of home games. Good bye n goodnight to all the night owls I’m just gonna pretend it’s cricket fever n try to get some much needed sleep ……… and ignore all the fake news circulating online (sic)."

See post here:

Soon after Preity shared the post, fans cheered her up in the comments.

A user wrote to her: “Win or loss is part of every sport. I Wish you and your family have a great time (sic).” “Get Well Soon Preity ma'am, I'm sure you can bounce back. Loved your team's last few thrillers (sic),” added another.

Someone also said, “Get well soon, best of luck for next game.”

Shreyas Iyer on PKBS' defeat Following the defeat, Shreyas Iyer who is leading Preity's team, opened up about the team's struggles.

"If you see the majority of the batsmen, they love to go from ball one... We are not able to capitalise on the starts we are getting. The wicket is getting slower and slower. Even in the middle phase we thought we could take on the bowlers. Credit to Virat and the boys," he said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

"We keep talking about adapting to the wicket. Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns. I'm in a great mind space. Just that I need to cross ten runs. I just need to be free-flowing as well," he added.

PBKS now have a six-day break before their next match in this season.

"We've got six days of break, so it's important we go back to the drawing board. It's important to assess our body as well," Iyer also mentioned.

RCB vs PBKS At today's match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. PBKS set a target of 157, after some late fight from Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh. However, RCB converted it into an easy win with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal putting on a show, sealing a seven-wicket win with extra time to spare.