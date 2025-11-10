Prem Chopra hospitalised in Mumbai at 89, family shares health update

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to a report by Hindustan Times, he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday due to chest congestion. He is 89.

Prem Chopra hospitalised due to chest congestion Reportedly, Chopra has been under medical supervision during this time. It is believed that he is recuperating well and is expected to be discharged within the next three to four days.

Prem Chopra's son-in-law shares health update Sharing his health update, Prem Chopra's son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla, confirmed the news of the veteran's hospitalisation to India Today. Reportedly, he confirmed that Chopra has been admitted as a precautionary measure.

Assuring that Prem Chopra is doing well, Balla was quoted as saying, “It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about.”

Prem Chopra's career Prem Chopra is one of the popular names in the Hindi film industry, starring in over 380 films. In his career spanning more than six decades, he is best known for his iconic negative roles.

Although, Chopra began his film journey with the National Award-winning Punjabi film Chaudhary Karnail Singh (1960), he found success in the Hindi film industry. Among his earliest Hindi films was Shaheed (1965), in which he portrayed the heroic role of Sukhdev. His breakthrough came when he took on villainous roles in films such as Manoj Kumar’s Upkar (1967) and Rajesh Khanna’s Do Raaste (1969) and Kati Patang (1970).

He gained the most recognition as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic antagonists, spanning from 1967 to 1995. During this period, he carved a niche for himself with his iconic dialogue, “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra,” from Raj Kapoor’s hit film Bobby (1973). Besides Bobby, he is also known for a series of memorable performances in films like Do Anjaane (1976), Kranti (1981), and Dostana (1980).

In the latest times, he starred in films like Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), Delhi-6 (2009), Gomaal 3 (2010), Agent Vinod (2012) and more.

His most recent film outings were Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) and Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's hit, Animal (2023).

The news of Prem Chopra's hospitalisation arrived amid Dharmendra's health crisis.

