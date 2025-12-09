Prem Chopra was diagnosed with 'severe Aortic Stenosis', son-in-law Sharman Joshi shares veteran actors health update

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Weeks after veteran actor Prem Chopra was hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, his son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, has shared details surrounding his health condition.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman Joshi, in a post, revealed Prem Chopra's diagnosis of "severe Aortic Stenosis", adding that he underwent a successful TAVI procedure - narrowing of the aortic valve without open-heart surgery.

He also shared that the veteran actor has recovered quickly and is back home.

"On behalf of our family, I would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and admiration for the exemplary treatment my father-in-law Mr. Prem Chopra Ji received from esteemed cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and interventional cardiologist Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao. Dad was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis, and Dr. Rao successfully performed the TAVI procedure, replacing the valve without open-heart surgery. Dr. Gokhale's consistent guidance at every step gave us immense confidence. Their expertise ensured a smooth procedure, complication-free treatment and a fast recovery. Dad is now home and feeling much better. We will always be thankful for the exceptional support and care he received," Sharman wrote in his Instagram post.

He also shared a couple of pictures from the hospital showing Prem Chopra visibly healthy with his doctors.

Veteran star Jeetendra was also seen in the pictures, suggesting that he might have visited Prem Chopra at the hospital.

Earlier in November, Prem Chopra was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to chest congestion. He was discharged a week after, on November 15.

Actor Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself by delivering cult classics such as 'Prem Nagar', 'Upkar', and 'Bobby' in the industry, and he became one of the most popular and undisputed villains of all time.