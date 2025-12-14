Premante OTT release date: When will Telugu drama release online? Streaming platform, date revealed

The Telugu drama 'Premante, headlined by Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Anandhi, is slated for a digital release subsequent to a decent box office outing. The movie will start streaming on Netflix from December 19, giving audiences a second chance at viewing the film outside theaters.

Debutant filmmaker Navaneeth Sriram helms the film that explores in excruciating detail an imperfect marriage. The plot centers around a couple whose marriage is put to test due to strong external pressures, especially from a police officer, and internal turmoil manifesting when the wife discovers unsettling truths about her husband.

Where to watch ‘Premante’ online After the box office run of the film failed to garner much traction, the streaming of ‘Premante’ is being targeted at a wider audience. Netflix confirmed the acquisition by announcing the streaming date on its social media handles. Sharing the poster of the film, it captioned it saying, "Andhamaina vaibhavala veduka ey kadha premante," which loosely translates to English as, "Love is a beautiful celebration filled with grandeur and joy."

Sharing the film’s poster, the platform captioned it with, “Andhamaina vaibhavala veduka ey kadha premante,” which loosely translates to English as, “Love is a beautiful celebration filled with grandeur and joy.”

The film will be accessible to viewers in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, starting December 19, 2025.

Storyline Written and directed by Navaneeth Sriram, ‘Premante’ marks his first venture as a filmmaker. The story follows an unconventional married couple whose relationship hits several roadblocks. Among these is the interference of a police officer intent on driving them apart. As events unfold, the wife comes across her husband’s hidden past, forcing her to confront difficult choices. Despite everything, she gives him a final opportunity to redeem himself, and the film traces his journey toward making amends.

Box office performance Produced on a limited budget, ‘Premante’ struggled to leave a mark during its theatrical release. However, the film has found renewed visibility through its OTT agreement with Netflix. According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the movie earned approximately ₹1.55 crore in India and around ₹2 crore worldwide during its box office run.