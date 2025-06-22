‘Pretty lost’ Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty hop on Pune metro after wrapping ‘Border 2’ shoot | Watch

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, who are currently shooting for the highly anticipated war drama ‘Border 2’ alongside Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh, recently had an amusing detour in Pune — one that involved getting lost and hopping onto the city metro.

In a video shared on Instagram by Ahan Shetty, the actor can be seen filming himself and Ahan inside a metro compartment. The light-hearted clip begins with Varun saying, “Right now, we are in Pune. We are pretty lost. So Ahan and me are getting on this metro and trying to get to our hotel.

The actors had reportedly just wrapped up the first schedule of the film, and the spontaneous metro ride was part of their effort to find their way back to their hotel.

Ahan captioned the video,“1st sched done…. Maza aaya (sic),” which translates to “First schedule done, had fun.”

Pune Fans Catch a Glimpse The video quickly caught fans’ attention, with many reacting to the unexpected metro ride. Several commuters recognised the actors and could be seen trying to click pictures through the window.

Suniel Shetty, Ahan’s father, commented under the video using a red heart emoji in place of the word ‘love’, simply writing, “❤️ it (sic).”

The comments section was filled with amused and affectionate reactions. One user joked, “bro took a metro in pune—Pune people don’t take that (sic)!” Another wrote, “Pune just got way cooler (sic),” while a third encouraged the actors, saying, “How sweet… hope Border 2 brings your best performance. All the best… keep enjoying (sic).”

