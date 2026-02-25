Pride and Prejudice teaser: What to expect from Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden’s Netflix drama

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, offering audiences an early glimpse of the highly anticipated period drama starring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy.

Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden's Pride and Prejudice teaser The six-episode series is scheduled for release later this year and marks a fresh retelling of one of literature’s most beloved romantic stories.

The project has been adapted for television by writer Dolly Alderton, best known for her memoir Everything I Know About Love. According to Netflix, the series aims to “faithfully bring Jane Austen’s iconic story back to life for audiences that cherish it, whilst inspiring a new generation to fall in love with it for the first time.”

A short teaser released by Netflix on Tuesday hints at a cinematic and emotionally driven approach. The footage shows Corrin’s Elizabeth standing on a rooftop at sunset, watching the countryside, before blushing at the sound of approaching horses. Moments later, Lowden appears as Darcy, arriving on horseback in a dramatic entrance — signalling the familiar tension and romance central to Austen’s narrative.

More About Pride and Prejudice Originally published in 1813, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen follows Elizabeth Bennet, a sharp-witted young woman navigating social expectations, family pressures and complicated relationships in Regency-era England. The story’s central romance between Elizabeth and the reserved Mr Darcy has made it one of the most adapted novels in literary history.

Netflix’s version is expected to remain close to the source material while presenting characters in a way that feels relatable to modern audiences. The six-episode format allows the narrative more space than a traditional film adaptation, giving room to explore family dynamics, friendships and social commentary that define Austen’s work.

Emma Corrin, widely recognised for portraying Princess Diana in The Crown, takes on the role of Elizabeth Bennet, a character known for intelligence, independence and humour. Jack Lowden, known for performances in historical dramas and stage productions, steps into the role of Mr Darcy, one of literature’s most iconic romantic figures.