Prime Video cancels ‘Countdown’, ‘Butterfly’ after one season despite strong initial viewership. Here's why

Prime Video has officially cancelled two of its recent drama series, ‘Countdown’ and ‘Butterfly’, choosing not to move forward with second seasons despite both titles performing solidly in their debut runs.

Which shows has Prime Video cancelled? The decision, confirmed this week, brings an end to two shows - Countdown and Butterfly - produced under Amazon MGM Studios, which had launched earlier this year to favourable viewer reception.

‘Countdown’, led by ‘Supernatural star’ Jensen Ackles, and ‘Butterfly’, featuring ‘Lost’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Daniel Dae Kim, were among Prime Video’s notable original offerings of the late spring and summer slate.

Both series managed to secure spots in the Nielsen Top 10 rankings for streaming originals — ‘Countdown’ peaking at number eight and ‘Butterfly’ at number six. The former even continues to hold a position in Prime Video’s own U.S. Top 10 chart, currently sitting at number ten more than a month after its finale.

Why did Prime Video cancel ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Countdown’? Industry insiders suggest that ‘Countdown’, though the stronger performer of the two, ultimately fell short of the platform’s internal benchmarks for global viewership, prompting Amazon to reconsider its long-term viability.

‘Butterfly’, which adopted a binge-release format, faced a similar fate despite an enthusiastic audience response during its launch window.

The cancellation news follows Amazon MGM Studios’ broader strategic review of its crime and thriller line-up. The streamer has opted to renew the Bosch spinoff ‘Ballard’ while concluding ‘Countdown’ and ‘Butterfly’. All three decisions were finalised under outgoing Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders, with his successor Peter Friedlander taking over the studio’s television division shortly thereafter.

‘Countdown’ star Jensen Ackles reacted to the cancellation Jensen took to Instagram to share his reaction to the cancellation. The ‘The Boys’ actor shared a video with the caption, “Thank you to all who watched and supported. #countdown RIP (sic).”

Jensen Ackles, however, will continue his collaboration with Amazon MGM through his production company, Chaos Machine, which maintains a first-look deal with the studio.