Prime Video confirms Panchayat Season 5 release this year: All you need to know

Amazon Prime Video has announced its 2026 content slate, confirming that the much-awaited fifth season of Panchayat will premiere later this year. While the makers had earlier hinted at the new instalment, the platform has now put speculation to rest with a formal confirmation. The announcement was made during Prime Video’s annual event, attended by the cast and creators of the series, signalling that production is well underway and gearing up for release.

Storyline hints at change and conflict According to the official synopsis, Abhishek Tripathi finds himself navigating a tense and unfriendly workplace under new, vengeful leadership. As he looks ahead to pursuing his MBA ambitions, he must first resolve unfinished matters in Phulera, setting the stage for another emotionally layered season.

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Release date still under wraps Although an exact premiere date has not been disclosed, the makers have assured fans that the new season will arrive soon.

Creators and production house The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It is produced by Arunabh Kumar under the banner of The Viral Fever.

Returning ensemble cast Season 5 will see the return of Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Tripathi, alongside Neena Gupta as Manju Devi, Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey, Faisal Malik as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas and Sanvikaa as Rinki.

Supporting roles will be reprised by Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Ashok Pathak and Aasif Khan.

Other than Panchayat, Prime Video has also announced new chapters of Sandeep Bhaiya and Gram Chikitsalay, both produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

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Gram Chikitsalay, which premiered on Prime Video in 2025, returns for a second season. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, Season Two follows the idealistic Dr Prabhat, who discovers that the lack of medicines at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and the future of ward boy Gobind are in the hands of Babu Saheb, a corrupt official from the Chief Medical Officer's office.

Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) star in the season.

Sandeep Bhaiya, also returning for a second season, is based on the beloved character from another TVF hit, Aspirants.

