Prime Video renews Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya for 2 more seasons in rare move: Social media says, ‘TVF bigger than Hollywood’

Prime Video has renewed Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya for Seasons 2 and 3. The announcement for the double renewal came on 14 August, weeks after its July 24 premiere.

Starring Kay Kay Menon, the series has become a global favourite. Prime Video called it the most-watched non-English series worldwide, with availability in over 240 countries and territories. It has reached viewers across 94% of India's PIN codes.

The series is directed by Himank Gaur under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. It was created and executive-produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena.

The story follows headmaster Gyaneshwar Tripathias he manages a chaotic government school. Writers include Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai and others. The cast features Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia and Abhimanyu Singh. It currently streams across India and over 240 territories worldwide.

Writer Biswapati Sarkar called the renewal "a very rare thing". “A very rare thing has happened to us. Thank you so much for all the love you have showered on Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. We'll return even stronger!” he wrote.

Why is the renewal rare? Three specific factors make this renewal particularly unusual across the industry. First, Prime Video ordered two seasons simultaneously, unusually fast. Platforms typically wait months before evaluating individual season performance data. Greenlighting both seasons within three weeks signals exceptional confidence.

Second, the show achieved rare nationwide penetration across diverse audiences. Reaching 94% of India's PIN codes bridges rural and urban divides. This proves that the show resonated equally across different regional demographics.

Third, a small-town comedy-drama unexpectedly topped global streaming charts. Unlike typical action thrillers dominating international platforms, this show succeeded in a different way.

Its localised charm, centred on a dysfunctional school, proved surprisingly universal. This combination of factors makes the renewal a genuine industry anomaly.

Social media reaction “Sir, the news that several more seasons of this wonderful and popular web series are coming is truly delightful; it is something being eagerly awaited,” wrote one social media user.

“Loved the show. Like a breath of fresh air. Great to see you back with creative content post TVF. Congratulations to you and the entire team for giving the audience something wonderful to watch and enjoy,” commented another user.

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Another user posted, “You created a Genie, so you deserve all the gifts! After a long time, we got a genuinely good Hrishikesh Mukherjee-style comedy. Please continue making shows like this. We need more.”