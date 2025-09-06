Prime Video’s Tomb Raider series: Cast, creators and production details revealed

Lara Croft is officially heading to television. Prime Video has tapped Sophie Turner to take on the role of the legendary adventurer in its new live-action Tomb Raider series. According to a People report, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been developing the project since 2023, and Prime Video gave it the green light last year. With Turner now confirmed, the long-awaited adaptation is finally taking shape.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara,” Waller-Bridge told Variety. “It is not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Get your artifacts out ... Croft is coming ...," she added.

What is planned for the series Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke told Entertainment Weekly that the show will deliver “exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of Lara Croft.” Waller-Bridge echoed the same idea, saying the creative team behind the camera is just as “outrageous, brave and hilarious” as Lara herself.

An official synopsis has not dropped yet. But the formula is familiar - dangerous quests, ancient ruins, and the relentless hunt for artifacts that turned Lara Croft into a household name, reports People.

Sophie Turner steps into a big role Turner, best known for her run as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, did not hide her excitement. “I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft,” she said in a statement to People.

She also acknowledged the big shoes she is filling. Angelina Jolie took on the role in 2001, and Alicia Vikander in 2018. Both, Turner said, gave “powerhouse performances.” But with Waller-Bridge leading the project, she believes the new series is in “very safe hands.”

Casting beyond Turner has not been announced. Behind the camera, Jonathan van Tulleken - known for Shōgun, Dope Thief and Top Boy - will direct and serve as executive producer.

When does it start filming? According to Variety, production is scheduled to kick off January 19, 2026. A premiere date is still under wraps, but with a star, a director, and a script in place, the long-running franchise is one step closer to its television debut.

