Prince George turns 12: Kate Middleton, Prince William release new pic of birthday boy, internet reacts

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Prince George, is celebrating his birthday today. The Prince turned 12. On this occasion, the royal couple treated netizens to a new photo of the birthday post.

Prince George's 12th birthday Kate Middleton and Prince William took to their official X and Instagram accounts and dropped a happy photo of Prince George.

In the caption, the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote, “Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!”

Prince George's new pic The photo features the young royal looking adorable as ever in a fleece vest atop a white shirt, leaning on a wooden fence with his arms crossed. He smiles widely while looking at the camera near his country home at Anmer Hall.

Re-sharing the post, the Royal Family account added, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince George!”

See post here:

Internet reacts to Prince George's new pic Soon after the post went online, birthday wishes started pouring in for the little one. Many were also seen nostalgic as they remembered the prince from his childhood days.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Where has the time gone? I still remember him as an infant when his father stood on Balcony and presented him all of England.”

“He was only a toddler few days ago hbd, Prince George,” added another.

One more commented, “Prince George is growing up to be a fine young man. And he looks so much like his Papa! A very happy birthday to him!”

Someone else also said, “I don’t think you realise just how happy you make us with photos of the children and videos of your beautiful family. George is not just a handsome boy, almost teen, but no doubt turning into a wonderful young man. As evidenced by his public outings. Thank you for letting us see him and his siblings grow up, and unbelievably fast! They are so loved! - A fan from the US.”

Touted to be the future king, the prince's full name is Prince George Alexander Louis. He was born in the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, at 4:24 p.m. on July 22, 2013.