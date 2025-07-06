Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing cash crunch? Report claims couple slashing staff as their Netflix deal ends soon

Prince Harry, 40, and Meghan Markle, 43, have slashed ties with their communications team as they focus on to oversee their finances more proficiently to save money, Page Six reported.

It is not known whether Harry and Meghan are going through financial problems, irrespective of their smashing docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," and Meghan's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." The duo had a Netflix agreement reportedly worth up to $100 million, but that contract will end soon this year, media reports said.

They have parted ways with their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, Kyle Boulia, as well as Charlie Gipson, who served as the couple’s European communications director, besides Deesha Tank, director of communications at Archewell, and Lianne Cashin, who was previously head of operations at Archewell.

The former working royals have faced a shrinking team since moving to the US, with reports suggesting strained relations between the Duchess of Sussex and several former staff members. Since moving to the US and stepping away from their royal duties, up to 25 staff members are reported to have left their employment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"It's the same old story – they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper. Milk lasts longer than their employees," Page Six quoted a royal source as saying.

Meredith Maines remains couple’s chief communications officer Meredith Maines continues to serve as the couple’s chief communications officer, having joined in February following the departure of their previous PR head, Ashley Hansen, who left to launch her own consultancy.

The only remaining in-house representative is Emily Robinson, who, ironically, previously worked on the Netflix royal drama The Crown.

Additionally, Maines has brought on a team from Method Communications to provide support.

“As the Duke and Duchess’s business and philanthropic interests grow, I have made the strategic decision to move toward a more traditional communications structure of specialist agency support. Transitioning from a team of two to an agency support staff of eight, operating across five different time zones, will give international media and stakeholders better access, and critically, faster response times to inquiries,” she said, according to Page Six.

