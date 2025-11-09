Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step out in style to attend Kris Jenner’s 70th James Bond-themed birthday party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out in coordinated outfits to attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. The couple joined a star-studded lineup of guests while sticking to the theme of 007. The Duke and Duchess’ outing came amid King Charles, Princess Kate, and Prince George observing Remembrance Day in the UK. While Harry added a poppy on his tux to honor the brave men, his wife made an appearance with one.

For their outfits, while Harry opted for a tuxedo with a white shirt, black blazer, and a bow, Markle stunned in a black top and a wrap skirt. She tied her hair back, showing off her golden dangling earrings.

Inside Kris Jenner’s birthday party Kris Jenner’s birthday party was planned by her six children and hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s residence. According TMZ, the venue can host around 300 people. The woman of the hour appeared in a red strapless dress with black gloves to match the theme, while her daughters were also stunned in their respective outfits. Kim Kardashian sported a purple outfit with silver detailing, while Kendall Jenner attended her mother’s party in a red dress, which she paired with a silver necklace and stud earrings.

Other celebrities in attendance were Adele, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Perry, Martha Stewart, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, and Bill Gates. While Jenner celebrated her milestone birthday on 5 November, her James Bond-themed birthday party preparations had been going on for months.

Meanwhile, the party on Saturday wasn’t Jenner’s first over-the-top celebration, as she even had a grand bash during her 60th.

The theme at the time was The Great Gatsby, and the celebrities on the guest list included Will Smith, Chrissy Teigen, Boy George, and Kanye West.

Meghan Markle’s upcoming project Meghan Markle made an appearance at Kris Jenner’s birthday party amid making headlines for returning to acting after eight years. The Duchess has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming movie, Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins. The shooting of the film is taking place in Pasadena, and the mother of two had been there on the sets until a couple of days ago.

For the cast members, Markle and Collins are joined by Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding. Additionally, Melissa Villaseñor, Dustin Demri-Burns, Natasia Demetriou, Patti Harrison, and Anna Konkle are also reported to star in the film.

Before marrying Prince Harry, Markle was known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits.

FAQs Q1. What new project is Meghan Markle working on? Meghan Markle will be next seen in Close Personal Friends.

Q2. How many guests were present for Kris Jenner’s birthday celebrations? Around 300 guests were present for Kris Jenner’s birthday celebrations.