Meghan Markle's new show With Love, Meghan, dropped on Netflix recently and received mixed reviews. While many claimed that the show tried too hard to look relatable, insiders from the show recently opened up about the behind-the-scenes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the sets Many from the cast and crew even shared how Prince Harry behaved everything he visited Meghan Markle on the sets. In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, an insider described Harry as 'super polite and friendly' based on his visits on the sets with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"She (Meghan) was super attentive and doting on them (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet). We would give them headphones so they could listen to audio,” the crew member praised Meghan.

“Whenever Harry visited the set, he was always super polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine,” another insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, several other unnamed crew members praised Meghan. While someone called Meghan "warm," "approachable" and “genuine', another claimed, “Most of the time, we're expected to fade into the background, to be invisible. But in this show, we were part of it. We were included. It was a very unique and refreshing experience.”

Yet another shared how Meghan was a 'great hostess' to the crew members. “She was a great hostess. Between takes, if something was ready to eat, she’d cut it into bite-sized pieces and serve it to us,” the crew member told the magazine.

With Love, Meghan With Love, Meghan is an eight-part series featuring Meghan Markle and her love for cooking. She hosts celebrity guests on the show as they cook and talk about their lives.

Mindy Kaling, Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, influencer Delfina Blaquier, and celebrity chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters star in the show.