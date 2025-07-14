Prince Louis skips Wimbledon as Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend. Here's why

Prince Louis, aka the popular little naughty’ Royal Prince, is yet to make his debut at Wimbledon, one of the royal family's favourite summer events. Many expected it to happen this year as Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised everyone by bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the men’s singles final on July 13. However, their youngest, Prince Louis, was noticeably missing, leaving the internet curious.

Why did Prince Louis skip Wimbledon Previously, Kensington Palace confirmed the royal couple’s attendance. But fans were surprised to see George and Charlotte joining them too.

At just 7 years old, Louis is still younger than his siblings were when they made their first appearance at Wimbledon.

Prince George attended the game for the first time in 2022 at nearly 9 years old. On the other hand, Princess Charlotte followed in 2023 when she was 8.

People.com reported that Prince Louis might be too young to make his debut at Wimbledon.

Instead of joining his family at the game, it is likely that Prince Louis spent the day at home, possibly with the royal's rusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. He might have also spent some time with his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with whom he shares a close bond.

Reacting to the royal family pictures from Wimbledon, one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Where is the popular little naughty prince Louis."

“I (heart emoji) this family. Where is Prince Louis? He is so funny. I relate to him as the youngest in the family,” another one asked on the platform.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon Meanwhile, at the latest match, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seated in the prestigious Royal Box at Wimbledon's Centre Court. Usually, this area is reserved for adults due to limited seating, but royal children are sometimes allowed with special permission to join.

Although Prince Louis wasn’t there, he has been part of several big royal events in the past. He attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. He was also snapped at King Charles’ coronation in 2023.

Louis is known for his cheerful and playful personality.