Prince Narula faces ₹20 lakh bribery allegations; MTV Roadies gang leader fumes, ’Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?’

Adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’ is making headlines following allegations of bribery of ₹20 lakh being levelled against gang leader Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, reported Times of India.

According to the report, a contestant claimed that Prince Narula demanded ‘ ₹20 lakhs’ from them to secure a spot in the competition.

The incident came to the limelight after host Rannvijay cracked open a contestant file containing allegations that Prince takes money in exchange for a guaranteed spot on ‘Roadies’.

Shocked with the allegations, Prince was quick to shut it down. He said, as TOI quoted, “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai please dekhna, khud auditions de aur aa”.

Identified as Dayali, the contestant claimed that someone told her Siwet, Roadie from last year, got in only after finding contact with Prince's wife, Yuvika.

After this, Prince became a more angry and said, “Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai”.

When Siwet was called in, the verbal accusations took a wilder side. Following this, Rakesh, the original source of the claim was called, who completely refuted the money angle.

With his statement, the entire story was exposed, and it was proved that the allegations were based on rumours and false claims. Prince then said, “Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain?”

