Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate daughter Ekleens first birthday with pink-theme party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Star couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their daughter, Ekleen's first birthday, once again giving rest to rumours about trouble in their marital bliss.

In a joint post, the couple shared a string of pictures from Ekleen's birthday celebrations, showing heartwarming moments between the family. Prince and Yuvika could be seen joyfully playing and posing with their daughter, looking adorable as they marked her special day.

In his caption, Prince poured out his heart, showering his daughter love and affection. Stating that he wishes to raise Ekleen like a "good human being" and a "fighter", Prince also spoke how they love to hear their daughter's small talks.

"Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby . U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile , papa apke liye sab kare ge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish kare ge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banai ge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life . Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai I love u my baby," he wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Yuvika and Prince kept their daughter's face hidden with an emoji; however, the joy on their faces reflect the family's feelings of happiness and strength.

They organised a pink-themed party birthday for Ekleen, with the venue decoration with different shades of pink balloons. The little one was also dressed in an adorable white and pink outfit with cute wings and a headband.