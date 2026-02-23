Prince William, Kate Middleton attend BAFTA Awards 2026 amid ex-Prince Andrews arrest in Epstein files probe

London [UK], February 23 (ANI): The red carpet for the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards was rolled out on Sunday evening, drawing a star-studded gathering in London.

Joining the glittering awards are Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who turned heads with their stunning appearances amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the royal family.

Prince William was dressed in a burgundy velvet jacket, which he paired with a classic black tie, while Middleton chose a floor-length pink Gucci dress as they walked the red carpet together.

The couple, though, refrained from speaking to the media as they made their way directly into the Royal Festival Hall.

It is yet to be seen if Prince William, who has been BAFTA president since 2010, will address the event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a rare appearance at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026, following their absence last year. In 2024, William arrived solo, owing to his wife's recovery from abdominal surgery.

Nonetheless, their arrival at the star-studded event comes at a time when Prince William's uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with investigations linked to the late convicted sex offender and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, CNN reported.

The arrest comes months after King Charles III stripped Andrew of his title as prince in October, amid renewed scrutiny following the release of additional Epstein-related documents by the US Department of Justice.

The King also initiated proceedings to remove Andrew from his residence at Windsor, where he had lived since 2003. As of now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been released under investigation in the matter.

Coming back to the 2026 BAFTA, the event marks the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards - one of the most celebrated honours in international cinema.