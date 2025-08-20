Prince William’s mistrust of Meghan Markle is preventing peace with Harry, says royal expert

Prince William’s ongoing mistrust and dislike of Meghan Markle is a key reason why the rift between him and Prince Harry has not been resolved, according to royal experts.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and long-time royal commentator, said Meghan remains “the flea in the ointment” when it comes to any chance of reconciliation between the brothers.

“She’s disliked intensely by a large number of the monarchists of this country,” Seward told Fox News Digital.

“They see her as being very… damaging to the royal family. And also, I think a lot of people in America feel the same. They don’t like that Meghan [reportedly] dissed her husband’s family and dissed her own family.”

Seward also criticised Meghan’s strained relationship with her own family, particularly her father, Thomas Markle. “It’s just extraordinary to think that her children have not met their grandfather,” she said. “I think people in the States find that extremely odd, and [we] find it very odd here. And I think that’s a real black mark against Meghan’s character.”

“Harry’s never even met her father, which is extraordinary,” she added. “There are a lot of difficult emotions [to] get over there.”

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich echoed Seward’s remarks, stating that many in the UK continue to have “an unfavourable” view of the Duchess of Sussex.

According to People magazine, William and Harry are “on separate paths,” with no direct contact between them. Sources say Harry’s calls and messages to William have gone unanswered.

Seward believes William is maintaining distance deliberately. “William has taken a firm stance,” she said, referencing the couple’s series of public tell-alls. “Harry thinks that William insulted Meghan,” she added. “I think when you have that kind of animosity, it’s really hard to [get around it]. I just don’t see any kind of reparation. I just don’t see it at this moment.”