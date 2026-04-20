‘Princess Diaries 3’ to feature Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman, author Meg Cabot confirms.

Meg Cabot, the writer behind The Princess Diaries series, has confirmed that actors Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will appear in the third instalment of the film franchise.

Speaking at BookCon in New York City over the weekend, Cabot shared details about the upcoming sequel, indicating that familiar characters will return. “There is a part for everybody, because there’s a thing that happens where everyone has to show up. Robert Schwartzman‘s in it. Chris Pine obviously is in it. Although he says he’s not, but he is,” she said.

Schwartzman appeared in the first film as Michael Moscovitz, while Pine joined the franchise in the second film as Nicholas Devereaux, a key romantic interest opposite Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. Both roles became closely associated with the series and helped build its popularity among audiences.

Cabot also addressed the timeline for production, noting that filming has yet to begin. “I don’t know when they’re going to film it because Anne Hathaway, as you’ve probably seen, is making a million movies right now,” she said. “One of these days she’s going to go to the castle that we have actually rented and is sitting there waiting …Movie number three, it’s going to be amazing.”

The Princess Diaries films, based on Cabot’s books, were released in 2001 and 2004 and followed the story of an American teenager who discovers she is heir to a European kingdom. The films gained a strong following over time, particularly among younger audiences, and remain widely recognised in popular culture.

Internet and fans react to the announcement News of Pine’s reported return has led to strong reactions on social media, where fans shared their excitement about the potential reunion of characters. Some users referenced the storyline between Mia and Nicholas, which was introduced in the second film.

Posts included: “can't believe we will have mia & nicholas back (sic)” and “i can’t believe mia and nicholas were on the ground floor when the enemies to lovers trope was invented (sic)”.

Others focused directly on Pine’s involvement, writing “CHRIS PINE IS COMING BACK FOR PRINCESS DIARIES THREE (sic)” and “CHRIS PINE IS GOING TO BE IN PRINCESS DIARIES 3 NOBODY KNOWS WHAT THIS MEANS TO MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (sic)”.

Another reaction read, “mia and nicholas singlehandedly being the greatest ship ever made and we’re getting them back again 22 years later for princess diaries 3 I COULD CRYYYYY (sic)”.