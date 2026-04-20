‘Princess Diaries 3’ to feature Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman, author Meg Cabot confirms.

Meg Cabot, the writer behind The Princess Diaries series, has confirmed that actors Chris Pine and Robert Schwartzman will appear in the third instalment of the film franchise.
Speaking at BookCon in New York City over the weekend, Cabot shared details about the upcoming sequel, indicating that familiar characters will return. “There is a part for everybody, because there’s a thing that happens where everyone has to show up. Robert Schwartzman‘s in it. Chris Pine obviously is in it. Although he says he’s not, but he is,” she said.
Schwartzman appeared in the first film as Michael Moscovitz, while Pine joined the franchise in the second film as Nicholas Devereaux, a key romantic interest opposite Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis. Both roles became closely associated with the series and helped build its popularity among audiences.
Cabot also addressed the timeline for production, noting that filming has yet to begin. “I don’t know when they’re going to film it because Anne Hathaway, as you’ve probably seen, is making a million movies right now,” she said. “One of these days she’s going to go to the castle that we have actually rented and is sitting there waiting …Movie number three, it’s going to be amazing.”
The Princess Diaries films, based on Cabot’s books, were released in 2001 and 2004 and followed the story of an American teenager who discovers she is heir to a European kingdom. The films gained a strong following over time, particularly among younger audiences, and remain widely recognised in popular culture.
News of Pine’s reported return has led to strong reactions on social media, where fans shared their excitement about the potential reunion of characters. Some users referenced the storyline between Mia and Nicholas, which was introduced in the second film.
Posts included: “can't believe we will have mia & nicholas back (sic)” and “i can’t believe mia and nicholas were on the ground floor when the enemies to lovers trope was invented (sic)”.
Others focused directly on Pine’s involvement, writing “CHRIS PINE IS COMING BACK FOR PRINCESS DIARIES THREE (sic)” and “CHRIS PINE IS GOING TO BE IN PRINCESS DIARIES 3 NOBODY KNOWS WHAT THIS MEANS TO MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (sic)”.
Another reaction read, “mia and nicholas singlehandedly being the greatest ship ever made and we’re getting them back again 22 years later for princess diaries 3 I COULD CRYYYYY (sic)”.
While the project has been confirmed to be in development, no official release date has been announced. Details about the full cast, director, and production schedule are yet to be formally disclosed.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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