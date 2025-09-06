Priscilla Presley denies role in Elvis Presley’s death amid new legal battle: Check details here

Priscilla Presley is facing new claims from her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. In an updated $50 million lawsuit, they accuse her of being partly responsible for Elvis Presley’s death in 1977.

The lawsuit says Priscilla placed a lien on Graceland in April 1977 for nearly $500,000, just months before Elvis died. The partners allege this financial move added “undue pressure” and contributed to his passing. They also accuse her of exploiting the Presley name for profit and compare her to a “pit viper willing to prey on her own family.”

Lawsuit includes claims linked to Lisa Marie Presley According to reports by Fox News, the complaint also makes accusations about Priscilla’s late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. Court filings state that when Lisa Marie was hospitalized in January 2023, Priscilla removed her from life support despite medical instructions to keep her alive.

The lawsuit claims she made this decision to regain control of the Presley estate, since Lisa Marie was reportedly preparing to remove her as trustee of a multimillion-dollar trust.

Lisa Marie’s daughter, actress Riley Keough, who inherited the estate, is also mentioned in the lawsuit. Riley allegedly told Priscilla she was “heartbroken” to receive calls from lawyers about the will less than 24 hours after her mother’s death.

Priscilla’s lawyer calls accusations “absurd” Priscilla Presley has denied all the claims. Her attorney, Marty Singer, issued a strong statement calling the accusations “absurd and despicable.”

He mocked the lawsuit, saying: “Priscilla did not have anything to do with the assassination of JFK, she did not cover up Area 51, she did not fake the moon landing, and she is not secretly keeping Bigfoot locked in a cabin in Canada.”

Singer said the real issue is elder abuse, claiming Kruse and Fialko tried to manipulate Priscilla and take control of her finances for their own benefit.

Ongoing legal battle This is not the first time Priscilla has taken legal action. She previously filed her own lawsuit against Kruse and Fialko, saying they tricked her into signing contracts that gave them control of her name and likeness.

A judge in an earlier hearing noted that if Priscilla’s claims are true, it could amount to elder abuse. The case is ongoing, with both sides accusing each other of fraud and deception.

FAQs Q1. What is Priscilla Presley being accused of? She is accused in a $50 million lawsuit of putting pressure on Elvis Presley before his death, with claims that it pushed him to an early end.

Q2. How did Priscilla respond to the accusations? Her lawyer called the claims “absurd” and “false,” saying she had nothing to do with Elvis’ death.