Priscilla Presley recalls receiving call from Elvis while dating Kim Kardashian's dad after their divorce

Priscilla Presley has revealed a surprising incident from her life after divorcing Elvis Presley. In her new book, ‘Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis’, she wrote that Elvis once called her while she was in bed with Robert Kardashian.

The couple divorced in 1973, and Priscilla began dating Kardashian in 1975. She explained that Elvis never expected her to be with another man. “He’d have gone ballistic, maybe literally, if he’d known Robert was in my bedroom. Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one,” she wrote.

Priscilla said she never told Kardashian about the call and Elvis never knew about their relationship. “Fortunately, Robert was a sound sleeper, so I leaped out of bed and grabbed the phone before it woke him. I tiptoed down the hall to the guest bedroom and shut the door to listen to the familiar voice,” she recalled.

She also spoke about her relationship with Kardashian, describing him as a “sweet man” but noting that his demanding job and long hours caused tension. The pair dated for around a year, but ultimately split because he wanted to marry and she was not ready for another marriage.

Priscilla Presley denies role in Elvis Presley’s death Priscilla Presley is facing new allegations from her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. In an updated $50 million lawsuit, they claim she played a role in the death of Elvis Presley in 1977. According to Fox News, the filing also raises accusations concerning her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The lawsuit alleges that when Lisa Marie was hospitalised in January 2023, Priscilla authorised the removal of life support despite doctors’ advice to keep her alive.