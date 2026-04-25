Prithviraj Sukumaran marks 15 years with Supriya Menon, shares heartfelt anniversary post

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran marked a personal milestone on Saturday as he celebrated 15 years of marriage with his wife, Supriya Menon. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the two, offering fans a glimpse into their relationship while marking the occasion with a heartfelt note.

In the photo, the couple is seen smiling for the camera, standing against a scenic backdrop featuring a road and snow-capped mountains. Sharing the image, Prithviraj wrote, “Happy anniversary partner! To more travels, discoveries and forever fighting battles together!”

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Check out the post here:

The post quickly drew attention online, with several members of the film fraternity extending their wishes. Actors Tovino Thomas and Neil Nitin Mukesh were among those who congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Supriya Menon Shares Glimpses From Their Journey Together

Supriya Menon also marked the occasion with a series of photos on her Instagram account, sharing moments from their life over the past few months. The images included candid snapshots of the couple, offering a mix of personal and light-hearted glimpses.

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One of the photos showed the two posing in front of a mirror inside a gym, with Prithviraj flexing his biceps. Another featured the couple taking a selfie together.

Accompanying the post, Supriya wrote, “Happy 15th Anniversary P! Here’s hoping for a lifetime of togetherness with Ally kutty & Zorro! Baby!”

Prithviraj and Supriya tied the knot in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alankrita, in 2014.

A Partnership Beyond Personal Life

Beyond their personal relationship, Prithviraj and Supriya have also collaborated professionally. The two have worked together as producers, most recently on the 2025 release L2: Empuraan.

Earlier, Supriya had shared a note reflecting on Prithviraj’s ambitions for Malayalam cinema. In her post, she recalled how he had long envisioned taking the industry to greater heights.

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“Since we met in 2006 you’ve been telling me about your dream to take Malayalam cinema places and now we are at that very cusp,” she wrote, expressing her continued support for his journey.

She also addressed criticism faced by the actor, stating that she stood firmly by him despite skepticism around his aspirations. “Whatever happens… I will always be behind you, cheering and supporting you as you push forth towards your goals,” she added.

Upcoming Projects For Prithviraj Sukumaran

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen in a cameo appearance in Pallichattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Antony.

He has several projects lined up, including Khalifa, I, Nobody, and the upcoming pan-Indian film Varanasi, which is expected to release in 2027.