Priya Sachdev Kapur shares unseen wedding pictures, emotional note on first anniversary since Sunjay Kapur’s passing

Priya Sachdev Kapur remembered her late husband, Sunjay Kapur, in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, marking their ninth wedding anniversary — the first since his passing in 2025.
She shared a series of photographs from their traditional Punjabi wedding and looked back at memories from their life together, including moments from their previous anniversary and the promises they had made.
“Happy Anniversary, J ❤️ Last year, on our 8th, we celebrated with your Dosco friends. It was loud, warm, full of laughter. You looked at me and said you wanted us to be together for the next 7 lifetimes. I’m holding you to that, J,” she wrote.
‘You were my soulmate, my safe place’
Alongside the wedding pictures, Priya also posted a handwritten note that Sunjay had written for her on their seventh anniversary, describing it as one of her most treasured memories.
“On our 7th, you wrote the most beautiful note for me. The most precious gift. I have carried every word with me. I always will. You were not just my husband. You were my soulmate, my safe place, my heartbeat. With you, I found home. Loving you was the easiest and most beautiful thing I have ever known.
You made the ordinary feel magical,” she added.
She ended her message on an emotional note:
“You are not in my past, my love. You are waiting for me in my future. Our story isn’t over. Happy Anniversary, my forever... P.S. I love you. Always.”
Sunjay Kapur passed away in England on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match. He was 53.
The couple married in 2017 and have a son, Azarius. Sunjay is also survived by two children, Samaira and Kiaan, from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.
Since his death, the family has been involved in a legal dispute over his estate. His mother, Rani Kapur, has publicly stated that she is the head of the family. Matters related to the RK Family Trust and its assets are currently being heard in the Delhi High Court.
Before taking Sunjay as her spouse in 2017, Priya was married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal and had a daughter — Safira Chatwal, with him. At the time of Sunjay's death, Priya boasted a net worth of ₹10,300 crore, Bollywood Life reported.
Priya secured a BSc graduate degree with a double major in Mathematics and Business Management from University College London.
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