‘Akshay Kumar has invested money’: Priyadarshan reacts to actor suing Paresh Rawal for quitting Hera Pheri 3

After Akshay Kumar sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, demanding ₹25 crore in damages for 'sabotaging' Hera Pheri 3, director Priyadarshan stepped up in support of Akshay Kumar. He revealed that Paresh, who exited the franchise, never informed him about the decision.

Priyadarshan on Akshay Kumar suing Paresh Rawal for quitting Hera Pheri 3 Talking to Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan said that Akshay has the right to sue Paresh Rawal as he invested in the film, buying the rights for it from producer Feroz Nadiadwala.

The director said, “I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel and I did and both were onboard.”

“I don't have anything to lose but Akshay has invested money and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date,” he also added.

Priyadarshan has worked with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal alongside Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri (2000). However, Neeraj Vora took over for Phir Hera Pheri (2006).

Priyadarshan returned for the third instalment in the franchise, Hera Pheri 3, which previously promised to reunite the old cast, including Akshay, Paresh and Suniel in the role of Raju, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and Ghanshyam.

Besides, Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan also worked with Paresh and Akshay in the upcoming movie, Bhoot Bangla, a part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Earlier today, reports claimed that Akshay Kumar and his company, Cape of Good Films, sued Paresh Rawal for quitting Hera Pheri 3. As per their claims, Paresh behaved unprofessionally by quitting Hera Pheri 3 after signing a contract and starting the film shoot in April this year.

Paresh Rawal quits Hera Pheri 3 Before this, Paresh confirmed his exit from the film, citing that he simply didn’t feel like doing the film. While there were reports that he left the project due to creative differences, he clarified by rejecting such claims.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director,” Paresh Rawal wrote on X( formerly Twitter).

Akshay Kumar sues Paresh Rawal Amid this, an insider told HT, “Paresh displayed a blatant disregard for professional integrity or commercial morality. If he wanted to not do the film, he should have said so before signing the legal contract, accepting the signing amount and making the producer spend so much money on the shoot.”

“It is high time Bollywood actors realise that like Hollywood, producers here too will no longer give in to the whims of an actor walking in and out of a film as he pleases,” the source added.