Priyamani on Shah Rukh Khan, Good Wife Season 2, Revathy and more: ‘A good story always makes my heart race’

When National Award-winning actress Priyamani talks, you listen. Behind every word is two decades of grit, grace and game-changing performances. In an exclusive conversation with Sounak Mukhopadhyay, the Good Wife star opens up like never before.

Q: The Good Wife Season 1 finishes with many questions unanswered. Will Tarunika’s courtroom drama have a Season 2?

A: Well, I’m definitely hoping for a sequel. There’s so much more left to explore in Tarunika’s journey. Good Wife Season 1 ended on such an intriguing note, and it would be amazing to dive back into that layered, complex world. Fingers crossed!

Q: How was working with Revathy, a spectacular actress herself? How does her acting expertise help your performance?

A: Working with Revathy ma’am was an absolute breeze. She brings so much clarity to the set, not just as a director but as an actor who truly understands performance from the inside out.

She knows exactly what she wants from a scene. But, she also gives us the space to bring our own interpretation. If she’s happy with a take, her face lights up. And, that validation means a lot. She creates such a warm, encouraging environment. I genuinely hope I get to work with her again.

Q: Good Wife in Tamil is an adaptation of The Good Wife. Which iconic movie is on your wishlist for a remake, where you want to play the protagonist?

A: Just to clarify: it’s not a direct remake, it’s an adaptation, which gives it its own cultural and emotional depth.

If I had to pick a dream project, I’d absolutely love to do something like Money Heist. The energy, the intensity, the mind games. it's the kind of role I’d be thrilled to take on.

Q: After twenty years on screen, which genre still scares you enough that your heartbeat races before the first take?

A: Honestly, a good story – regardless of the genre – always makes my heart race. If the writing is powerful and the character is challenging, that excitement and nervousness before the first take never goes away. And I love that feeling!

Q: From a special appearance in Chennai Express to a substantial role in Jawan, how has your SRK experience been?

A: I’m an ardent SRK fan, always have been. So, just sharing screen space with him, not once but twice, has been surreal. He’s an absolute darling, genuinely thoughtful and so respectful towards his co-actors.

What truly sets him apart is how he prioritises your comfort on set and makes everyone feel seen and valued. I’d love to work with him again and again. It’s always a joy.