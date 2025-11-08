Priyanka Chopra gives a desi twist to Last Christmas by Wham, netizens react | Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra is making a return to singing. She just dropped a reimagined version of all-time favourite, Last Christmas by Wham! Adding a desi flair, her song arrives right ahead of the holiday season.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra drops new Christmas song The song is part of acclaimed filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming family musical Christmas Karma, which is set to release in cinemas in the UK, Ireland, and the US on November 14.

Chopra's Last Christmas (Desi Version) blends Indian music with the festive feel of the Christmas classic. It is a part of the Christmas Karma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), a lively mix of songs celebrating the UK's diverse music culture. The album will be released on the same day as the film, as per multiple reports.

The album also includes tracks by Gary Barlow, Billy Porter, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Boy George, and others, apart from Priyanka Chopra.

Watch video here:

Netizens react to Priyanka Chopra's Last Christmas version Meanwhile, netizens have shared their early reaction to the song. Most of them remain divided about Chopra's new track.

Sharing the video on Reddit, someone wrote, “Priyanka is back to singing again (crying emoji).”

Advertisement

Responding to it, a user wrote, “The amount of autotune in this.”

“Sorry to be rude but this is NOT IT, NOT IT,” added another.

One more said, “Her mother, team, singer husband didn't stop her?”

Yet another wrote, “Butchering one of the most iconic Christmas songs ever. George Michael is rolling in his grave.”

Someone else also said, “Way to ruin a perfect Christmas song.”

Priyanka Chopra's music career Priyanka Chopra made her international music debut with the popular song “In My City”, ft Will.i.am in 2012. The song was officially unveiled on the NFL Network.

A year later, she dropped her another popular track, Exotic, marking her collaboration with Pitbull.

But long before her music debut in Hollywood, she crooned her first official song, “Ullathai Killathe” in the 2002 Tamil film Tamizhan.

Advertisement

Besides this, she also sang songs like Saajan Saajan from Barsaat, Chaoro from Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do from Dil Dhadakne Do and more.

Priyanka Chopra once said that she wanted to become a singer to fulfill her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra's dream.

"My parents were very emotional when they heard my song. This was my dad's dream. My dad was not all that happy when I became an actor and won national awards, like he is today," Priyanka Chopra once told media at an event, quoted NDTV.

"My father is an incredible singer. I am happy and overwhelmed that my family and friends are here. I am feeling like a newcomer...I am feeling it is my first film," she added.